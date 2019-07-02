ANP sets 10-day deadline for arrest of killers of party leader

PESHAWAR: Setting a 10-day deadline for the arrest of the killers of party leader Sartaj Khan, the Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday asked the international rights organisations to intervene.

ANP organised a protest rally outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to protest the target killing of the party s Peshawar district president Sartaj Khan, who was shot dead near the Gul Bahar Police Station a few days ago.ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak addressed the protesters.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the target killing of Sartaj Khan was continuation of the policy of eliminating ANP workers. He said the incident was the failure of the government. He said that the terrorists targeted the ANP whenever elections were announced in Pakistan.

Aimal Wali Khan set 10-day deadline for the arrest of Sartaj Khan s killers. He warned of devising a strategy for avenging the martyred party workers and said they would not remain silent over target killings anymore.

Sardar Hussain Babak asked the international rights organization to take notice of the Pakhtun killings. He claimed that banned organisations were active in the city and were collecting donations. Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said the target killing of Sartaj Khan was a part of the conspiracy against Pakhtuns. The terrorism was being used against ANP, he said.