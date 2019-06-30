close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 1, 2019

Six of a family gunned down, four burnt alive in Multan

Top Story

 
July 1, 2019

MULTAN: In Hassanabad area of the city, 10 members of a family were killed and set on fire Sunday night over so-called honour issue.

Rescue officials said that six of them were killed by bullets while four were burnt alive inside a room.

Multan’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) told the media that one Ajmal allegedly killed his wife and nine in-laws over the honour issue. He said Ajmal, along with his brother and father Zafar, entered his father-in-law’s house Sunday night and opened fire at his wife, mother-in-law and other family members. Resultantly six family members were killed on-the-spot.

“Later, the suspects locked four other family members in a room and set them on fire,” said the police officer.

The CCPO said Ajmal had returned from Saudi Arabia few days earlier and he had suspicions about character of his wife. The police officer said Ajmal and his father Zafar had been arrested and police were trying to arrest a brother of the accused, who had fled the scene during the raid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus