Hamza wins gold in U15 squash event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s talented Muhammad Hamza Khan earned gold medal in the under-15 category of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship winning the final against Malaysian opponent.

Hamza beat Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 in 48 minutes to win the title. Hamza earlier had defeated Indian opponent in the semi-final.

Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif both got bronze medals in the under-19 event after losing their semi-finals.