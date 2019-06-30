Eateries continue to violate hygiene standards

Veiled surprises in food ordered from their favorite roadside eateries, fast food chains or even some restaurants are not new to Pindiites. They have spotted dead creepy-crawlies, cockroaches and house flies in their plates. Even rats have been detected in their kitchens. Some cases have been brought to light by the media about the ‘extra nutrition’ food lovers are being served, others choose to keep mum.

“Recently, I bought a pizza from a high-scale fast food chain. When I cut it into pieces at home a fried cockroach was found there. The situation is no different, rather worse, at unlicensed roadside eateries. Though many eateries proudly claim hygienic conditions, a glance inside the cooking area is enough to shock the strongest hearts,” says Saad Ali.

Kamal Haider says: “Authorities claim that as they receive complaints, food inspectors swing into action, inspect the place and slap fines on eateries. However, charging paltry amounts as fines doesn’t serve as a strong deterrent for the violators.”

“Sadly, a majority of eateries in the city are using sub-standard items to prepare the food. Consumers, who shell out a huge amount of money at these food joints, often do fall ill,” says Asad Hasan.

The other day a person found a dead insect in a biryani dish at a food court on Stadium Road. Musarrat Hussain, one of their employees, alleges: “Lack of monitoring by food inspectors give proprietors of eateries a leeway to flout food standards on a daily basis. That’s why they do not maintain minimum cleanliness. Moreover, the managers of eateries bribe officials to not check the quality of the food.”

Alamdar Hussain says: “Many food points located near schools, hospitals, markets, government and private offices sell shawarmas, pakoras, samosas, kebabs, burgers, haleem, rice, dahi bhallay prepared from substandard items with slight or no attention to cleanliness.”

“Many eateries are run in germ-infested environments. The areas where they serve are often surrounded by flies and garbage. While the food at almost all the points can be seen uncovered. Their food items are not just unhealthy but owing to their location near roadsides, the smoke and dust also mixes up with food which makes the food even more unsafe,” says Aziz Alvi.

“Likewise, they do not sterilize serving plates and glasses. They do not have a supply of running water and they resort to using water stored in plastic tubs for cooking food as well as for washing dishes,” adds Aziz.

Raza Naqvi says: “It is really unfortunate that the majority of waiters, cooks, kitchen assistants and delivery persons working at roadside eateries, fast food chains or even some restaurants and hotels never undergo medical check-up.”