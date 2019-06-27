Opp’s ‘APC drama’ fizzled out: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday the opposition should shun negative politics as its “APC drama” had badly exposed.

In a statement, he said that 220 million people had rejected the undemocratic behaviour of the opposition. He said the corrupt should understand that the nation was supportive of complete accountability.

The CM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was waging a war against corruption while the opposition was busy in saving their ill-gotten money. The fate of the APC is the writing on the wall for the opposition and Pakistan would move forward through strict accountability of the corrupt, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that a new project of Rs35 billion has been devised for improving the civic amenities in different cities, including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran through the support of the World Bank.

Members of the Punjab Assembly from Multan Division called on Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly committee room on Thursday. The chief minister issued immediate instructions for the solution of constituency-related problems of the MPAs and development schemes. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that implementation of the assembly members’ proposals would be ensured as we all have to come up to the people’s expectations. I consider your respect as mine and genuine demands will be fulfilled on a priority basis, he said adding that funds had been allocated for the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat and the identification of place would be made with consensus. He regretted that funds meant for the development of southern Punjab were transferred to other projects and the people of southern Punjab districts continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty and deprivation because former rulers deceived them in the name of development.

The chief minister said the PTI government had allocated 35 percent funds for the development of southern Punjab and its right of development would be returned back by the incumbent government. He said that the sports complex would be set up in every tehsil adding that Nishtar-II Hospital project had been started in Multan which would be completed at the earliest. Similarly, the pace of work on engineering university project will be expedited. The chief minister directed to initiate a crackdown against the elements involved in the narcotics business. The chief minister directed the commissioner to solve the traffic problem in Multan and added that a comprehensive plan be devised for expanding Bosan Road and Khanewal Road. On the demand of the assembly members, the chief minister directed to investigate irregularities in sports centres which were constructed during the previous government and asked the CMIT to submit its report in this regard. He said a new bridge would also be constructed at Chenab River to reduce the distance to 30 kilometers; sewerage and water supply systems would be improved in Multan city and directed that secretary housing and commissioner Multan should adopt necessary measures after a field visit. He said that trauma centre would be set up in Mian Channu along with the restoration of centuries-old heritage of the walled city of Multan.

The PTI government has extended the scope of Lahore Walled City Authority to the Punjab province and restoration of old Multan city will be done through this authority. He said that construction of flyover and underpass at railways crossing near Multan Timber Market would be reviewed along with the provision of machinery and other resources for improving the cleanliness system in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran Districts.

Usman Buzdar took notice of complaints about the shortage of antivenin and rabies vaccines in some of the hospitals and directed that the shortage of such vaccines should be immediately plugged. He also directed to check the medical equipment in hospitals, BHUs and RHCs and added that assembly members, commissioners, and DCs should submit their reports after visiting different institutions so that the medical equipment could be kept functional. He informed that new recruitments were being made to fulfill the specialist doctors’ shortage along with the recruitment of 6,000 paramedical staff.

The chief minister directed to initiate a crackdown against the elements involved in the narcotics business. He directed the departments concerned to estimate the damages caused to crops due to rains and hailstorm in Khanewal and other southern Punjab districts adding that agriculture department and administration should submit their report after comprehensive survey. He directed to take necessary measures for the establishment of new Rescue 1122 stations on the demand of some assembly members. The meeting also reviewed the proposal for transferring water supply schemes to solar energy. The assembly members appreciated the chief minister and thanked him for allocating 35 percent development budget for southern Punjab. You have given us honour and respect. Immediate steps are taken for the solution of public problems and things are getting improved, they added.