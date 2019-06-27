Ahmed, Abid in summit clash of SNGPL National Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ahmed Chaudhary and Abid Ali Akbar reached the men’s singles final of the 3rd SNGPL National Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.
In the semi-finals, Ahmed defeated Shahzad Khan 6-4, 6-3, while Abid overpowered Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, in the boys’ (18 & under) singles semis, Ahmed Kamil hammered Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-3 as Sami Zaib beat Subhan bin Salik 7-6(5), 7-5. In the doubles event, the pair of Ahmed and Subhan thrashed Asim and Aqib 6-0, 6-0, while Abdullah and Aqib won against Huzaifa and Talha 6-4, 7-6(5).
In the last-4 matches of boys’ (14 & under) singles, Hamid Israr defeated Huzama A Rehman 4-1, 5-3 and Kashan Omer won against Uzair Khan 5-3, 2-4, 5-3. In the doubles category, the duo of Bilal and Ahmed overcame Hamza and Asad 6-2, 6-4, while the pair of Uzair and Kashan got walkover against Hamza and Huzaima.
In the semi-finals of boys’ (16 & Under) doubles category, the pair of Nalain and Farman defeated Kamran and Hasham 6-4, 6-2, while Hamid and Sami beat the duo of Faizan and Hassan 6-2, 6-2.
