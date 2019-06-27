close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
Summer break

Newspost

 
June 28, 2019

This concerns the summer vacations announced by the education department of the government of Sindh. In January, a steering committee held a meeting in which they decided that all public and private schools and colleges will have summer vacation from May 1 till June1. The department issued notices in this regard on April 29.

In our region, a few schools followed this notification and others followed their own schedule. This has been very confusing for parents. If schools are being run in Sindh then they need to follow the provincial government’s rules. Also, the Sindh government should extend the vacations because the temperature almost everywhere in Sindh these days is above 42 degrees. I request the education minister and the CM of Sindh to rethink the summer break dates.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

