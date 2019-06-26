Dismissal of writ petition termed ‘victory of truth’

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister for Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir and Special Assistant for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash on Wednesday termed the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC), dismissing a writ petition challenging their appointments as the ‘victory of truth’.

Addressing a joint press conference here Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Bangash said they were thankful to the PHC.

Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Bangash said the writ petition wasted the precious time of the court and barred them from serving people.

Ajmal Wazir said that during hearing of the case at the PHC, whole leadership of opposition parties had gathered which reflected that how much they were afraid of the ‘soldiers’ of Imran Khan.

He advised opposition parties not to waste time of courts through filing of such weak petitions and face the government through election and gaining public support on basis of serving the people.

Ajmal Wazir deplored that at a time when a lot of reforms were under process in the merged districts under his supervision, the writ petition barred him from doing his work.

After suspension of his designation by high court, Ajmal Wazir said he did not attend his office nor signed any document. Now, he said he would resume work and cover all the pendency.

Ajmal Wazir said the PTI government has allocated huge amount of funds for development of tribal districts.

He hoped the people of tribal districts would reject the so-called champions of Pakhtuns’ rights in the upcoming election.