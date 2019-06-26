Govt to check wheat stocks to curb price-hike: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Ch has said the government would check stocks of each mills along with its grinding capacity to arrest price hike of flour.

He said there is no reason for increasing price of flour and short supply of wheat in the market. The stock position of each flour mills would be checked along with selling of flour in the market, grinding capacity, etc. will be determined.

The minister made it clear that flour mills would not be allowed to become traders, saying the government would not allow anyone to create shortage of wheat in the market. He said the government can explore other options also instead to supplying wheat to flour mills. He added that the government would not be blackmailed by the flour mills. The profiteers are not happy at the prosperity of wheat growers, he said.

delegation: The delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Maldives visited Virtual University of Pakistan on Tuesday, and discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation in the academic sector.

The delegation was headed by CSC President Dr Aly Shameem while other members of the delegation include; Zakariyya Hiussain, member CSC Maldives, Fathimath Habeeba, director, Shahumeel Ahmed, senior finance executive, Aishath Hameeda, senior administration executive. The delegation met with the rector and officers of the Virtual University.

The meeting was chaired by Virtual University Rector Naeem Tariq while Faculty of Science and Technology Dean Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar, Registrar Mohsin Javed, ICT Director Ehsen Zafar Puri, Director of Quality Enhancement Abdul Majid and Advisor Suleman Khan attended the meeting.

The rector welcomed the guests and showed interest in developing long-term cooperation in various sectors of education. He said the VU was providing quality education to all aspiring students irrespective of their age, gender, religion, and geographical location by using modern ICT.

Virtual University Television Network General Manager Baber briefed the delegation about the university’s television network during the visit of delegation to the department.

The delegation also visited various departments and took keen interest in their learning practices and mode of education. They praised the setup of the university and its mode of education.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 2,189 motorcycles for bearing fake number plates or without documents during the month of June. PHP sources said on Wednesday, PHP teams registered 223 cases on rash driving. The teams also registered 78 cases of fake and green registration plates. The teams also arrested 62 people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol rendered help to 3,988 road commuters and removed 499 temporary encroachments. The PHP teams found eight children namely Isha, Abu Bakar, Umar Zaib, Aneela, Ansar, Mohammad Ashar, Mohammad Hussain and Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.

honoured: Punjab University’s Faculty of Commerce Dean Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan who is also Principal of Hailey College of Banking of Finance, has been selected as an associate editor of the International Journal of Islamic Marketing and Branding (IJIMB) published by Inderscience Publishers Ltd.

The journal’s Editor-in-Chief is Dr Baker Ahmad Abdullah Alserhan – an active researcher, public speaker, and consultant. Dr. Baker is an associate professor in business administration at Princess Sumaya University for Technology and the founder of the discipline of Islamic marketing. He is also the president of the International Islamic Marketing Association (IIMA). Apart from IJIMB he has founded three other academic journals one of them with Emerald namely Journal of Islamic Marketing and two in Arabic on the same topic.

IJIMB laid the foundation for Islamic marketing as a new discipline and is resolute to become the leader in this field through the engagement of the academics representing more than 1.5 billion Muslim consumers who remain generally unknown to researchers. It provides the international marketing community comprising academicians, researchers, scholars, individuals, companies as well as government ministries and agencies worldwide all over the world in general and in the Islamic markets in particular with the latest research trending in the sphere of Islamic marketing and the Islamic market.

The journal critically compares, evaluates and assesses the principles and guidelines of Islamic marketing against current marketing thought with the aim of introducing innovative theories and empirical testing of these theories. IJIMB covers topics but is not limited to: the Muslim consumer and consumption patterns; Islamic branding and positioning; Islamic pharmaceuticals and healthcare; Islamic lifestyles, hospitality, fashion and entertainment; and Islamic innovation and entrepreneurship.