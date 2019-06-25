Shafiq Papa splits with PCB

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and General Manager Domestic Cricket Operations Shafiq Ahmed, affectionately known as Shafiq papa, has parted ways with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It is not clear yet whether he was asked to go or he is part of the PCB’s downsizing campaign. However, PCB Tuesday announced the departure of Shafiq. Shafiq, 70, played six Tests and three ODIs from 1974 to 1980 before joining the PCB in April 2007. In good old days Shafiq had also captained Dawood Club along with Zakriya Ghani for which players like Imran Khan, Mudassar Nazar, Agha Zahid, Abdul Qadir, Sultan Rana had also been part of.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan thanked Shafiq Ahmed for his services saying: “Shafiq has been one of the most loyal and committed servants of the game, previously as a cricketer and more recently as an administrator. He has made valuable contributions to the PCB for which we all are grateful to him.”