Nato to endorse Russia measures over missile treaty

BRUSSELS: Nato defence ministers are set to endorse a list of measures that could be used against Russia if it refuses to comply with a major Cold War-era missile treaty, the military alliance’s chief has said.

In February, the US began the six-month process of withdrawing from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty agreed with the then Soviet Union, blaming Russia for refusing to comply with the pact.

The INF treaty will end unless Russia changes its mind by August 2, and Nato ministers are weighing what steps to take in response. “Tomorrow we will decide on the next steps in the case Russia does not comply,” secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of the meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

The treaty bans production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (310 to 3,400 miles).

The Pentagon has shared information with Nato allies asserting that Russia’s 9M729 missile system contravenes the treaty. It believes the ground-fired cruise missile could give Moscow the ability to launch a nuclear strike in Europe with little or no notice. Moscow insists the missile has a range of less than 500 kilometres and counters that the US has been breaching the INF treaty.

Stoltenberg did not say what steps Nato might take, but suggested some could be implemented “quite quickly”, while others “will take more time”. Whatever is decided, it is unlikely the measures will be made public before August 2.

Nato is trying to encourage Russia to take part in a meeting of ambassadors next week to discuss the issue, as time runs out to save the INF treaty - which is considered a cornerstone of European defence. Stoltenberg said “there are just five weeks left for Russia to save the treaty”.