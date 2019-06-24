PHC directs CCPO to recover girl missing for 18 months

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Monday directed the capital city police officer (CCPO) to recover the girl, who went missing more than 18 months ago and produce her at the next hearing of the case.

A bench headed by Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan directed the CCPO to recover the girl as this is not stateless society. He ordered the cop to produce her before the court at the next hearing on July 8.

Accompanied by other police officers, CCPO Muhammad Karim, appeared before the court. He submitted that he had taken charge of the office one day ago. “I will try my best to recover the girl,” the CCPO told the court.

The bench passed directions in bail cancellation application filed by Fazal Karim through his lawyer Sohail Akhtar against the bail granted by the district court to the accused including Attique and his mother, who have been charged with the abduction case of Ayesha, 17, the daughter of the complainant.

Sohail Akhtar, submitted before the bench that his client had got registered an FIR against the accused at the Gulbahar Police Station on September 16, 2017 for the abduction of his daughter.

The complainant claimed in the FIR that Muhammad Attique with the connivance of his mother deceived his daughter Ayesha, a resident of Sheikhabad locality in the city and she left her house with them to the Punjab province. However, the complainant alleged that the accused had deceived his daughter and sold her in Punjab.

He submitted that the police arrested the accused, but they secured bail from the court of additional sessions judge against which the complainant filed the bail cancellation application.

However, the court took notice of the issue and directed the CCPO to recover the missing girl. During the hearing, Syed Sikandar Shah, additional advocate general, submitted before the bench that the police were making efforts to recover the girl.