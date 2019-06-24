close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

England Over-60 overcome Pakistan Super Veterans

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

KARACHI: England Over-60 overcame the visiting Pakistan Super Veterans (Over-60) by 267 runs in a match played at the Oswestry Cricket Ground the other day.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) here on Monday, the hosts bowled out Pakistan for only 77 after having amassed 344 for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

John Punchard top-scored for the home side, with 76 off 91 balls containing eight fours. R Merriman (65), M Bowyer (50) and Barth Cilomen (50) also notched up half centuries. Haji Ashraf and Mansoor Akhtar took a wicket each for Pakistan Super Veterans, giving away for 47 and 48 runs, respectively.

The visitors collapsed under the scoreboard pressure, folded for a modest 77 runs in 27 overs. Mansoor Akhtar (16), Sajid Kabir Khan (14) and Nadeem Omar (10) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as the innings was wrecked by N Stevens and M Young, who took three wickets each.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, PVCA, praised the playing skills and fitness level of the England players, stating that in Pakistan Over-60 cricket was being played only in Karachi with just a few fit players available. He presented the Man of the Match award to John Punchard of England.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports