England Over-60 overcome Pakistan Super Veterans

KARACHI: England Over-60 overcame the visiting Pakistan Super Veterans (Over-60) by 267 runs in a match played at the Oswestry Cricket Ground the other day.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) here on Monday, the hosts bowled out Pakistan for only 77 after having amassed 344 for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

John Punchard top-scored for the home side, with 76 off 91 balls containing eight fours. R Merriman (65), M Bowyer (50) and Barth Cilomen (50) also notched up half centuries. Haji Ashraf and Mansoor Akhtar took a wicket each for Pakistan Super Veterans, giving away for 47 and 48 runs, respectively.

The visitors collapsed under the scoreboard pressure, folded for a modest 77 runs in 27 overs. Mansoor Akhtar (16), Sajid Kabir Khan (14) and Nadeem Omar (10) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as the innings was wrecked by N Stevens and M Young, who took three wickets each.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, PVCA, praised the playing skills and fitness level of the England players, stating that in Pakistan Over-60 cricket was being played only in Karachi with just a few fit players available. He presented the Man of the Match award to John Punchard of England.