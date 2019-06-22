close
June 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

The curse of dowry

June 23, 2019

Dowry is one of the most significant problems of Pakistan. With the majority of the population living below the poverty line, it only adds to their misery. While many know and talk about the curse that is dowry, we don’t see much practical done about getting rid of this. Why are people still promoting an act that motivates domestic violence, mental torture and financial crises? Your daughters are way more precious to be given to someone who would only accept them for the assets they would bring with marriage. It is time to raise your voice against it and eradicate dowry from society so that no other family suffers at the hands of this evil.

Namira Zubair, Karachi

