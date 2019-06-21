Three soldiers injured in NW roadside blast

MIRANSHAH: Three security personnel sustained injuries in a roadside blast in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said the security personnel were passing by a mosque in Mir Ali tehsil bazaar when the explosive device planted on roadside went off.

As a result, the three soldiers identified as Havaldar Imtiaz, sepoy Musawwar and sepoy Ghafoor sustained injuries. They were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl, whose identity could not be established, was injured when an explosion went off in Dattakhel subdivision.

In another incident, a vehicle was damaged in a roadside blast at Mama Ziarat. However, no casualty was reported in the explosion.