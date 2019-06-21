close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Three soldiers injured in NW roadside blast

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Three security personnel sustained injuries in a roadside blast in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said the security personnel were passing by a mosque in Mir Ali tehsil bazaar when the explosive device planted on roadside went off.

As a result, the three soldiers identified as Havaldar Imtiaz, sepoy Musawwar and sepoy Ghafoor sustained injuries. They were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl, whose identity could not be established, was injured when an explosion went off in Dattakhel subdivision.

In another incident, a vehicle was damaged in a roadside blast at Mama Ziarat. However, no casualty was reported in the explosion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar