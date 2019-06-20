close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
June 21, 2019

3 killed, several hurt in Hyderabad train collision

June 21, 2019

HYDERABAD: At least three people were killed and several other sustained critical injuries in a train mishap that occurred near Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

According to rescue sources, Jinnah Express carrying passengers was going to Lahore from Karachi, when the ill-fated train collided with a freight train coming on the same track. As a result, three persons died on the spot while the injured were taken to nearby hospital.

The engine of the train caught fire soon after the collision, the rescue sources added. The police and local teams were engaged in shifting the critically injured and dead bodies to hospitals.

