Ministry of Narcotics Control secretary visits ANF HQs

Rawalpindi: Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Amjad Javed Saleemi (PSP) paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of MNC Secretary, says a press release.He was welcomed by ANF Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) and senior officers of ANF.

The secretary was briefed on counter narcotics endeavors being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. He was apprised that ANF is vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan as well as running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.