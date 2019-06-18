Bilawal, Shahbaz vow to block passage of budget

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday decided to form an opposition committee to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly.

“We have decided to form a committee to formulate the strategy to block the passage of budget from the National Assembly as it is anti-people budget and we have to protect the people of Pakistan from it,” Bilawal said while talking to media persons after a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif at the opposition leader’s chamber in the Parliament House after the adjournment of the sitting of the National Assembly.

Bilawal was accompanied by former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Kokhar while Shahbaz Sharif was accompanied by Rana Tanveer, Mian Javed Latif, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sheza Fatima and Marriyum Aurangzeb in which a joint opposition strategy to block the passage of the budget from the National Assembly and matters relating upcoming all parties conference of the opposition came under discussion.

It was decided that joint protest will be staged in the National Assembly till the issuance of the production order of detained MNAs including of former president Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal said current political situation and matters relating to session of the National Assembly came under discussion during the meeting.

To a question, he said the opposition will make all out efforts to improve the situation in the Parliament so that it could be run as per democratic traditions. Bilawal said another letter has been written to the speaker of National Assembly for the issuance of the production order of the detained MNAs. He said the MQM and PML-Q have also supported the letter.

Bilawal said the government was making efforts to pass the budget from the National Assembly through rigging. He said all political parties will have to play their role to strengthen the Parliament.

He said all parties conference of the opposition parties will be held soon to formulate the opposition’s joint strategy against the government. He was hopeful for the better results after the agreement reached with the speaker for smooth sailing of the session of the National Assembly.