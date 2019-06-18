Fake accounts can’t be opened without employee involvement: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has said transactions through fake accounts are a “big crime” and fake accounts cannot be opened without the involvement of bank officials.

He expressed these views while hearing a case on Tuesday of a banker regarding the opening of fake accounts. During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said an account was opened with Rs100,000 and somehow became Rs900,000.

The counsel for the accused said his client had opened accounts in different branches of the same bank. He said the trial court had sentenced his client to three years in prison and imposed Rs800,000 in fines. In another case, the court gave his client an eight-year sentence,

he added.

He said the high court shortened the sentence to three years. The chief justice said the accounts were not opened without verification process and a three-year sentence was quite less in the case.He said the suspect’s signatures were present in all the opening forms and he was involved in all the transactions. The court concluded the case as the suspect withdrew his plea.