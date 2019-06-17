Don’t compare strikes and match, Gen Asif tells Indian minister

KARACHI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah of not creating a false binary between cricket and politics.

“Two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes & match,” General Ghafoor said in a tweet in reaction to a provocative baseless tweet of the Indian union minister.

The general politely told the Indian union minister that he should see the results of Nowshera ‘counter strikes and response to the IAF violations on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets’. “Stay surprised,” reminded the ISPR head in a thinly veiled reference of Pakistan’s attack inside India after the latter’s blatant violation of territorial sovereignty.

In a separate tweet, Major General Asif jogged Shah's memory by repeating the series of incidents: "IAF strikes failed, two IAF jets shot down, a pilot arrested, MI17 fratricide, four broad daylight successful PAF Nowshera counter air strikes, massive casualties along LoC and damage to Indian posts & artillery gun positions". "Doctor please," the general remarked on Shah's selective amnesia.