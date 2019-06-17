Frenchman ‘admits burning body’ of murdered jogger wife

GRAY-LA-VILLE, France: A Frenchman charged with murdering his wife in a case that gripped France on Monday admitted to partially burning her body after brutally beating her, following a meticulous police reconstruction of the events, the prosecutor said.

Jonathann Daval, 35, had in January 2018 confessed to killing his wife Alexia in October 2017 after initially posing as a distraught husband and even organising events in her memory. The charred body of Alexia Daval, a 29-year-old bank employee, had been found hidden under tree branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France.

But the husband had until now not admitted to burning her body after the crime -- an omission that had continued to distress Alexia’s parents -- and had shown inconsistencies in other aspects of his version.

"Faced with the urgent demand of his parents-in-law, who had implored him to tell the whole truth, he finally admitted not only killing her but then partially burning her body," said the prosecutor for the eastern Besancon region, Etienne Manteaux.