Faith healer held for killing companion

KARACHI: The District Malir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect shortly after he murdered a man in the outskirts of Karachi.

The suspect was identified as Tanvir who claimed to

be a faith healer, police officials said, adding that he had stabbed a man, Yasin, to death.

District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said the police had also found the knife used in the incident which was sent to the forensic division for matching the suspect’s fingerprints.

The officer said the police had registered a case against the suspect on behalf of a relative of the victim. Another suspect, Miskeen Shah, had also been nominated in the FIR, the SSP added. He said Shah was a spiritual guide who fled to Punjab and efforts were under way to arrest him.