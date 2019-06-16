Weekly makeshift markets: Vendors refuse to sell vegetables, fruits at official rate

LAHORE: Prices of all vegetables and fruits remained high during this week while majority of vegetables and fruits was missing in Sunday bazaars due to wrong fixation of prices.

Available vegetables were also sold at higher rate than the officially fixed rates while a number of vegetables including tomatoes, onions and potatoes was not sold in makeshift markets after mid-day as vendors refused to sell them at the official rates.

This week prices of all seasonal vegetables have increased almost more than 100 per cent.

The price of potato soft skin gained by Rs 6 per kg was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, and hard skin at Rs 15 to 16 per kg and store variety at Rs 13 to 14 per kg, and potato sugar free at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs 35 per kg.

This week official price of onion was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 32 per kg while A-grade sold at Rs 40 per kg. The price of tomato was also increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets on pricing issue.

The price of lemon was fixed at Rs 117 to 122 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs 26 per kg, fixed at Rs 112 to 118 per kg, sold at Rs 140 per kg, garlic hernaiy increased by Rs 24 per kg, fixed at Rs 165 to 172 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese gained by Rs 40 fixed at Rs 222 to 232 per kg, not sold, Garlic Thai at Rs 155 to 162 per kg, and sold at Rs 250 per kg. Brinjal was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 19 per kg, fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, while cucumber local gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed Rs 39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Biter gourd local was also increased by Rs 18 per kg, fixed at Rs 37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Spinach was fixed at Rs 9 to 11 kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Zucchini long gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 24 to 26 per kg, not sold, Zucchini farm also gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 per kg, not sold and local variety was enhanced by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs 73 to 77 per kg, not sold there.

Pumpkin was increased by Rs 28 per kg, fixed Rs 42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs 18 per kg, fixed at Rs 44 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Lady finger was increased by Rs 23 per kg, fixed Rs 47 to 49 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Arum was fixed at Rs 92 to 97 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price was fixed at Rs 19to 36 per kg, sold Rs 60 per kg. Capsicum gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 83 to 87 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Carrot was fixed at Rs 24 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Coriander was gained by Rs 65 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Beans were sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Mangoes (Pickle) unripe were increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 41 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 78 to 262 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs 73 to 77 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs 54 to 56 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 80 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 97 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Dates were fixed at Rs 97 to 152 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Melon fixed at Rs 26 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs 19 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg.

Phalsa was fixed at Rs 107 to 112 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs 44 to 152 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 160 per kg.

Peach A-category was fixed at Rs 117 to 122 per kg, and B-category at Rs 59 to 62 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 145 to 152 per kg, while apricot yellow was fixed 117 to 122 per kg, and sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs 92 to 152 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Litchi was fixed at Rs 202 per kg, sold at Rs 250 per kg.