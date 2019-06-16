close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Four drowned

National

 
June 17, 2019

SUKKUR: Four people including three girls drowned while having picnic at Halla branch near Saeedabad on Sunday. Reports said while bathing at Halla branch near Saeedabad, at least three girls of village Hout Sial, including Shumaila d/o Mahaboob Sial, Nida, d/o Abdul Ghafoor, and Ghazalla, d/o Hakim Ali Sial, drowned. Even after three hours, divers could not bring the bodies out of the branch and shift to their village.

