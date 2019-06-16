PM’s advice to Sarfraz to ditch Raillu Kattas draws opposition’s ire

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to a Cricket World Cup victory in 1992, on Sunday advised Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed ahead of the crucial India match that he must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers and ditch "Raillu Kattas" which drew criticism from the opposition.

The former cricketing legend gave his suggestions in a series of messages on Twitter. The prime minister started by recalling how the game had transformed over the years and how it now required significant mental strength.

"When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio," he said. "But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%." The prime minister continued by commending captain Sarfraz Ahmed for his boldness.

"Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best."

He continued by telling the Pakistani players to remove all fears from their minds and to not be in a negative state of mind. "All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon," he said, continuing to give three crucial suggestions to the captain.

"1. In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today.

2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfraz must win the toss & bat.

3. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen."

He ended his messages by wishing luck to the team.

"The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM, Naeemul Haque was unhappy with Sarfraz not listening to Imran Khan’s advice and choosing to field first against India after winning the toss.

“As PM Imran Khan has pointed out the key to today’s match between Pakistan and India is mental strength then our decision not to bat first was not correct. Because our record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad..... and that is where mental strength is tested,” Naeemul Haque posted on Twitter.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister by calling the team players as Raillu Kattas demoralised them ahead of the match. She said the whole nation was praying for the team, while the incapable prime minister was terming them Raillu Kattas. She said the prime minister should keep silence.

The PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said the prime minister’s statement was surprising. He said the premier divided the team instead of encouraging them. He questioned what the premier wants to achieve by dividing the team.

The PPP Sindh Information Secretary Murtaza Wahab said no player playing for Pakistan must be called Raillu Katta. He questioned what kind of a sportsman is Imran Khan who is branding our national players as Raillu Kattas and demoralising them.