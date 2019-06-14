Rs6.3 billion set aside for LGs

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs6.3 billion for Local Government & Community Development Sector (LG&CD) for the financial year 19-20 which is almost 36 percent higher than the previous financial year allocation of Rs4.63 billion.

However, the allocated amount is 21.85 percent less than the PML-N Punjab government’s allocation for the fiscal year 17-18. Local Government and Community Development sector aims to ensure effective and efficient delivery of municipal services to the masses at the local level. Focus of the sector is to provide basic infrastructure at local level, clean environment through improved solid waste management services, sanitation and sewerage facilities, rural development and strengthen the Local Governments in improving the financial and institutional capacity for effective and efficient delivery of municipal services. The new initiatives for financial year 2019-20 includes establishment of Shehr-e-Khamoshan - a model graveyard costing Rs270 million will be launched in Muridkay, Samundari, Faisalabad. Special Development Package of Rs559 million will be initiated for provision of basic infrastructure facilities in deprived areas of DG Khan. Master land use plans of tehsil level cities will be formulated. World Bank Funded “Punjab Cities Programme” amounting USD236 million will be launched for integrated development in areas of solid waste, sewerage, water supply, urban roads, open public spaces and streetlights in the 16 municipal committees of the province. Under the programme, 16 municipal committees of Jhelum, Vehari, Daska, Wazirabad, Kamoki, Murdikay, Hafizabad, Gojra, Burewala, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kot Addu, Okara, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal will be provided USD180 million performance based grants. Mechanism of performance based grants will

be replicated in other municipalities after successful experience. The IT based monitoring system for Local Governments will be developed to oversee the service delivery at the local level. Interventions piloted under the Punjab Cities Governance Improvement Project (PCGIP) for governance reforms will be replicated in other municipalities through a project of amounting Rs200 million. Furthermore, waste to compost projects amounting Rs200 million will be piloted to develop a business model from the solid waste. Model Cattle Markets at Kunjah Gujrat, Ghakhar Gujranwala, Khushab and DG Khan will be established through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for livestock sector economic growth. Parking plazas at Lahore, Faisalabad and other potential sites in Punjab will be constructed under PPP mode. The private sector will be invited to establish amusements parks on PPP mode in potential areas of Punjab. Moreover, Waste to Energy projects will be installed on PPP mode for cost efficient solid waste management. The historical sites of Chakar-e-Azam and Sikh Era Fort at Satgarh will be conserved through an amount of Rs50 million. The Energy audit of Local Governments with an amount of Rs500 million will be done for energy conservation of Urban Municipalities. Third Party Validation (TPV) mechanism for Local Governments projects will be evolved with an amount of Rs50 million.