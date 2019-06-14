close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

WB team briefed on tribal districts

National

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra along with Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan met with the delegation of World Bank led by Human Development Programme leader Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos here on Friday. Both the ministers briefed the World Bank delegation about the PTI government's priority for mainstreaming the tribal districts and uplift of other marginalised areas where the bank could play a key role. Preparation of World Bank supported programme to revamp primary education and primary health care in the province was discussed in detail, said a handout. The programme will focus on the implementation of maximum health care packages in Basic Health Unit (BHU) and minimum quality standard packages in primary schools. Meeting was told that the World Bank packages are aimed at improving quality of basic health and education services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

