UNAIDS delegation briefs governor on causes of HIV outbreak in Larkana

Regional UNAIDS officials called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday and informed him that unsafe injection practices and poor infection control had emerged as the leading cause of the recent HIV outbreak in the Ratodero area of Larkana.

They said UNAIDS was ready to extend all possible support to the Pakistani health authorities to manage the situation and prevent such outbreaks in other parts of the country in future.

“Unsafe injection practices, including reuse of syringes and IV drips, both by the doctors as well as quacks in addition to poor infection control, have emerged as the leading causes of the HIV outbreak in the Ratodero area of Larkana,” said Eamonn Murphy, regional director of UNAIDS for Asia Pacific, while talking to Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House, Karachi.

The UNAIDS delegation that called on the governor comprised Eamonn Murphy, Dr Maria Elena G Filio Borromeo, UNAIDS country director for Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Federal Adviser of National Health Services, Regulation and Control Dr Zafar Mirza.

The visiting UNAIDS apprised the governor about the findings and recommendations of a joint mission of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), United States, and other international UN bodies, which had been invited by the Pakistan government to probe into the recent HIV outbreak in the Ratodero area of Larkana and suggest a way to the local authorities.

Dr Eamonn Francis Murphy appreciated the efforts made by the federal and provincial governments in this regard, saying another team would be soon visiting the province to assist the authorities in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

Talking to the visiting UNAIDS delegation, Governor Imran Ismail said that outbreak of HIV in Sindh was condemnable and awareness campaigns were needed in this regard, so patients diagnosed with the disease could lead a normal healthy life.

He maintained that if diagnosed at the initial stage, the affected patient could be treated and made useful citizens. He assured the visiting delegation that the federal government would extend complete cooperation to UNAIDS in its efforts against HIV. State Minister for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered ensuring complete treatment of HIV-affected people and children.