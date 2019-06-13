Algeria ex-PM Sellal detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: Algeria´s former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported. The decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, comes a day after former premier Ahmed Ouyahia was also remanded in custody. The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures in Algeria to be drawn into graft probes since the ailing Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.
ALGIERS: Algeria´s former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported. The decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, comes a day after former premier Ahmed Ouyahia was also remanded in custody. The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures in Algeria to be drawn into graft probes since the ailing Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.