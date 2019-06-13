Algeria ex-PM Sellal detained

ALGIERS: Algeria´s former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported. The decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, comes a day after former premier Ahmed Ouyahia was also remanded in custody. The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures in Algeria to be drawn into graft probes since the ailing Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.