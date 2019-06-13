442 drug peddlers arrested

LAHORE: Police in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers in the city, arrested 442 drug peddlers during the last month.

City Division Police registered 108, Cantt Division 86, Civil Lines Division 58, Sadar Division 52, Iqbal Town Division 38 where as Model Town Division Police registered 98 FIRs during their crackdowns. Police also recovered more than 880-kg Charas, 325-grm opium, more than 03-kg heroin, 1490 pills and 05 thousands and 885 bottles of liquor from the arrested criminals. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police has been implementing zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers.

CERTIFICATES: A certificate distribution ceremony was held on completion of 13th batch of driving course at the Road Safety Training Institute of Motorway Police central zone at Babu Sabu. Acting Sector Commander DSP Farukh Raza Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. While speaking on the occasion, A/Sector Commander DSP Farukh Raza Shah said that the basic purpose of Road Safety Training Institutes (Driving Schools) is to provide opportunity to the people to learn driving as per international standards of road safety. The DSP said that the DIG Motorways Ahmad Irslan Malik had a staunch determination to ensure immaculate adherence of traffic laws on the motorways and provision of quality road safety and drivers training on modern lines. DSP Farukh Raza Shah said that during the training the trainees were taught about road safety measures, traffic rules and regulation and information about the vehicle beside practical driving skills so that a civilized driving culture be promoted. He also appreciated the professional skills of In-charge RSTI SPO Shawana Kauser while enhancing the quality of road safety training. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the 24 pass out trainees including two disabled and two foreigners respectively.

inspection: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan in continuation of his surprise visits of police stations reached Police Station Gulberg early this morning and inspected lockup, barrack, front desk, AVLS control room and other related sections of the Police Station. He also checked the attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room alongwith cleanliness of the PS. ASP Gulberg Abdul Wahab Khan and SHO Gulberg Muhammad Azhar Khan were present on this occasion. He directed the police officials and officers to improve their performance and complete the administrative affairs of the Police Station alongwith cleanliness in the early hours of the day.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs of all the Police Stations to remain present in their respective Police Stations also in the morning hours so as to redress the grievances of the citizens.