Political graft

This refers to the article ‘Incompetence is costly’ (June 12) by Miftah Ismail. According to Transparency International, a much bigger threat to the economy is political graft which describes the extent to which politicians use their power for political gain.

The literature is quite clear on the negative impacts that corruption has on the economy both in the short and long term. This in turn dramatically reduces consumers’ purchasing power. The writer has rightly asserted the importance of competence to offset the negative impact of political graft on the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Punjab budget to depict PTI manifesto: CM

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The meeting of provincial parliamentary party held here Thursday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and MPAs attended the meeting that finalised the budget session strategy.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the PTI government would present its maiden formal budget for the province of Punjab today (Friday). We are going to present the best budget despite difficult economic circumstances and it will also depict the party manifesto. Our budget is meant for the common man and the journey of genuine development will start now, he added. He said a huge amount was being allocated for an equal development programme for southern Punjab. The development of areas ignored in the past is being especially focused and the opinion of elected representatives has been given importance for the preparation of the budget. I and other ministers will remain available in the assembly during the budget session and the assembly members will take an active part in the budget session, he added. The Punjab government will present a public-friendly and balanced budget as special attention has been given to the betterment of the social sector. Austerity is the hallmark of the PTI government and the budget will also depict this policy. Reforms are being introduced in the health and education sectors, he said, adding that Punjab Assembly had taken a lead with record legislation to its credit. Rest houses have been opened for the people in the province and remission in the sentences of prisoners has also been announced for the first time under the CrPC, he added. The assembly members are my strength and meetings with them will continue during the budget session so as to solve the problems on a priority basis, the chief minister concluded.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that open debate on budget would start from Monday. Hashim Jawan Bakht said that budget depicts the PTI manifesto. The budget has been prepared with hard work and non-development expenditures are being curtailed. Similarly, special steps will be announced for health and agriculture sectors. He apprised the meeting of the salient features of the budget. cheques: The heirs of police officials who embraced martyrdom in Data Darbar blast called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

The chief minister presented cheques for Rs10 million each to the families of martyred police officials. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that residences and plots would also be given to the police martyrs’ families and they would receive full salary until the retirement date of the martyred officials. The government will provide a government job to the widow, son or daughter and the families will live in the government residence until retirement. Similarly, children will also be provided free healthcare and educational facilities, he added.

The martyred officials have sacrificed their lives for the motherland and the all-out possible effort will be made by the government to facilitate the officials’ families, he said. The Punjab police have always written the history of bravery by fighting on the frontline. The heirs of the martyred officials are part of my family and the Punjab government is standing by you. The nation will not forget the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred police officials and all our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs who will not be left alone and they will be fully taken care of, the chief minister added.

The chief minister announced that Punjab police would be provided all possible support and disclosed that a relief package would be announced in the budget for the families of civilians embracing martyrdom in such incidents.

IG police said that the martyrs were the pride of the police institution and taking care of their families was the responsibility of the police department which would be performed in a good manner. The morale of the Punjab police is high because of the sacrifices of the martyrs and police will continue to render sacrifices for the sake of maintaining peace in the country, he added.