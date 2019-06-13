SC dismisses Mukhtaran Mai’s review petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petition filed by Mukhtaran Mai against the acquittal of the accused. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing in the review petition of Mukhtaran Mai.

The court observed that the points raised in the application could not form the basis of a review petition. Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that no mistake on the part of the judgement, delivered by the apex court, was highlighted which is necessary for reviewing a judgement. The judge, however, said that the formulations, made in the review may be considered in a separate case. The court then dismissed the review petition.