Australia ‘need to learn lessons’ from Pakistan fightback

TAUNTON: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said Pakistan’s late rally with the bat was a timely warning for the defending champions even though his side returned to winning ways at the World Cup.

Aaron Finch’s side won by 41 runs at Taunton on Wednesday as they recorded their third win of the campaign in England and Wales following their defeat to India. Australia reduced Pakistan to 200-7 chasing a target of 308, with Cummins taking an economical 3-33 from his 10 overs.

But an eighth-wicket stand of 64 between Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, who hit a rapid 45, provided Australia with some worrying moments before a late collapse saw the final three wickets fall for just two runs.

“It goes to show that everyone can bat these days,” said Cummins. “It was a bit closer than we would have liked, so it was good to get those couple of wickets and finish it off. “We gave them a bit too much width and suddenly they were back in the game. It’s a good lesson to learn.”