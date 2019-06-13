PHC invites applications to conduct Nadra surgeries

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission invites applications to conduct Nadra surgeries during the months of July, August and September 2019 in the surrounding areas of London.

To ensure effective delivery of consular services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra Mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London, a press release said on Thursday.

The High Commission now plans to conduct Nadra surgeries during the months of July, August and September 2019. In this regard, the High Commission invites applications for organising Nadra surgeries in the surrounding areas of London.The application should be addressed to “Consular Officer, High Commission for Pakistan, London” and can be sent either through email at [email protected] or through post to the following address: Consular Officer, High Commission for Pakistan, 34-36 Lowndes Square, London SW1X 9JN

The application should include complete details including names and contact numbers of the organiser/organisation and complete address of the venue. Moreover, the date of the last surgery conducted in that area should also be mentioned in the application. Last date for submission of surgery requests is June 24, 2019. For any query please write to: Email: [email protected]