Newborn kidnapped from hospital

LAHORE: A newborn was kidnapped from the emergency ward of Manawan Hospital on Wednesday. A woman gave birth to twins and one of them was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the family members of the kid staged a protest demonstration outside the ward and blamed the hospital administration of kidnapping one of the two newborn twins. Police have registered a case.

72 arrested in one week: Civil Lines Division police arrested 72 criminals and illicit weapons and drugs from their possession during the last week. Civil Lines Division Police also arrested 32 criminals for violating one wheeling, price control, begging, firing in air, loudspeaker, rental and kite-flying Acts.

Cash prizes for traffic staff: CTO Lahore gave away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to four inspectors and 20 traffic wardens for showing outstanding performance.

Inspector Mudassar and Shakeel, Asif and Ofaq Gallani were among those who had received the prizes and certificates. Eighteen staffers of Licensing Booths were awarded appreciation certificates.

Cops rewarded: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan distributed cash awards and commendatory certificates (CC-II) at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines among officers and officials on Wednesday. The certificates were distributed among the officials of Lahore Police, including Anti Riot-Force, for their excellent performance. Anti-Riot/Headquarters SP Syed Karrar Hussain was also present.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan gave away certificates and cash awards to sub inspectors Muhammad Iqbal, Farooq Azam, Ghulam Hassan, Muhammad Farooq, ASI Asif Sarwar, Head Constable Tasleem Baig, constables Ammaar Ahmad, Nafees Ahmad, Shahid Younas, Rizwan, Majeed Hussain, Naveed Baig, Waqas Hussain, Naimat Ali, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Nouman, Riffat Ullah, Amir Yaqoob, Muhammad Shehbaz, Muhammad Ijaz, Abid Ali, Shan, Ali Raza, Abdul Rehman, Javed and Ghulam Abbas on their excellent performance while dealing with protesters on different occasions.

Ashfaq Khan said the officers and officials of Anti-Riot Force were particularly performing in exemplary manner to maintain law and order during agitations, sit-ins and protest demonstrations. He directed the cops they should abide by the rule of law and should not misbehave with citizens and control all difficult situations with professional skills.