GasPort plants 27,000 mangroves

KARACHI: PGP Consortium Limited (PGPCL), a subsidiary of Pakistan GasPort Limited has planted a record 15,000 mangroves, taking to 27,000 the total number of mangroves planted by PGPCL thus far.

PGPCL operates Pakistan’s Second LNG Storage and Regasification Terminal, which has received more than 60 cargos at its terminal, and has saved approximately $800 million for the national exchequer in the switchover for industries from furnace oil to regasified LNG.

Mangrove forests of the Indus delta cover approximately 600,000 hectares, with 64,400 hectares of this space under the management of the Port Qasim Authority. In addition to serving as the habitat for large numbers of wild fauna and flora, mangroves also protect coastal regions against natural phenomenon such as cyclones, wind storms, flooding and soil erosion.

PGPCL Director Razi Ahmed said GasPort was committed to further planting initiatives in the Port Qasim area.