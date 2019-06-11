Wasa to provide water connections in 10 days

Rawalpindi : The Chairman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Mohammad Arif Abbasi has taken initiative to provide water connections to its consumers in the shortest possible time after applying for it.

According to the decision taken by the Wasa chairman, now the domestic consumers would face no hardships in getting connection of water. According to the new criteria set up by the chairman, the consumers would be provided water connections in shortest time.

In this connection, following the directives of the chairman, the managing director of Wasa, Tanvir Ahmed has issued SOPs to the concerned officials. According to the new strategy, the consumers would forward application for new water connection in the Facilitation room of Wasa. Thereafter, the staff of water section headed by Assistant Director, Water Supply, would visit the respective area, locality as well as street of the related consumer in order to assess the situation of water including its pressure.

The Assistant Director would then complete other formalities and issue demand note to the respective consumer asking him to pay the required connection in bank. After this process, Wasa would be bound to provide connection in 10 days period to the related consumer in his respective area.

If the consumer fails to get water connection in specified time of 10 days, then he/she could approach the Wasa chairman as well as its managing director to lodge complaints. The chairman and managing director would take necessary action against the concerned staff of water section which also include Assistant Director of Water Supply.

According to managing director, Tanvir Ahmed in the past consumers faced water shortage problem in their respective areas despite having legal water connection. While those consumers who have obtained connections illegally were enjoying the facility of water besides abundance supply of water in their area by Wasa. Now with the enforcement of new criteria, all consumers would get water supply in equal, proper and judicious manner, said the managing director and the complaints of water shortage would curtail with the passage of time. Work on the new criteria has been started and we would achieved positive results and the consumers would also benefit by getting water connections in shortest possible time. They would also get equal share of water without any problem or hardships.

At the same time, managing director, Tanvir Ahmed has advised the consumers to approach him directly if they have any complaints against valve men and supervisors of their respective union councils so that action could be taken against them to improve the water supply system, he said.