Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Morocco and UK

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco & founding president Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan has left for Morocco & UK for two weeks.During his visit in Morocco, he will attend Pak Morocco joint business council meeting and call on President of Federation Moroccan chamber of commerce to discussion enhancement of trade & investment between Pakistan & Morocco, he would also discuss organizing single country exhibition in Casablanca. Ishtiaq Baig will also attend meeting of Make-A-Wish Foundation int’l in London.