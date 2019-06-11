close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
June 12, 2019

Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Morocco and UK

National

P
PR
June 12, 2019

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco & founding president Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan has left for Morocco & UK for two weeks.During his visit in Morocco, he will attend Pak Morocco joint business council meeting and call on President of Federation Moroccan chamber of commerce to discussion enhancement of trade & investment between Pakistan & Morocco, he would also discuss organizing single country exhibition in Casablanca. Ishtiaq Baig will also attend meeting of Make-A-Wish Foundation int’l in London.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan