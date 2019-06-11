Agri sector to get subsidised power, fertilizers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed a number of measures to give a boost to agriculture sector during the fiscal year 2019-20 which also include per unit subsidised electricity tariff of Rs6.65 per unit and subsidised fertilizers.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech told the National Assembly that the government is starting a five-year programme with an amount of Rs280 billion with cooperation of the provincial governments to boost the agriculture sector whose growth showed 4.4 percent reduction for the ongoing year.

He said that Rs218 billion water infrastructure and water conservation projects would be initiated, while Rs44.8 billion are being reserved to increase per acre yield of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and rice. In order to take maximum benefit of fish farming, an amount of Rs9.3 billion would be allocated.

In order to encourage poultry sector and dairy farming, the government would provide Rs5.6 billion for middle and low level farmers. He said the government would also start crop loan insurance scheme to help out farmers in case of any damage caused to farmers’ crops.