In a first, unfair tax officer to be fixed: FBR chief

LAHORE: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said Tuesday a tax officer found guilty of committing any excess against a taxpayer would face action. Speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", he said it was for the first time in Pakistan that a punitive provision against a tax officer and the accomplice committing excesses had been incorporated in the relevant law.