In a first, unfair tax officer to be fixed: FBR chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said Tuesday a tax officer found guilty of committing any excess against a taxpayer would face action. Speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", he said it was for the first time in Pakistan that a punitive provision against a tax officer and the accomplice committing excesses had been incorporated in the relevant law.
LAHORE: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said Tuesday a tax officer found guilty of committing any excess against a taxpayer would face action. Speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", he said it was for the first time in Pakistan that a punitive provision against a tax officer and the accomplice committing excesses had been incorporated in the relevant law.