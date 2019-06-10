No PPP leader visited Asif Hashmi in NAB custody

LAHORE: On the one hand Punjab PPP leadership is condemning the arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari, but on the other hand no its senior office-bearer visited Syed Asif Hashmi in jail, arrested by NAB in alleged corruption cases.

Syed Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman, has been in NAB custody for over one-and-a-half-year and has been regularly seen handcuffed in courts. Asif Hashmi remained ETPB chairman between 2008 to 2013 whereas his association with PPP is even 15 years longer than the current PPP-P head and former President Asif Ali Zardari whose group even contested the 1985 general elections when Peoples Party had boycotted it.

However, the PPP leadership has left its own stalwart high and dry and no senior office-bearer of Punjab had even once paid a visit to Asif Hashmi in prison. “No, no senior party leader has met me so far, neither in prison nor during my hearings in courts,” said Syed Asif Hashmi while talking to The News. He said only party workers met him in these days but it was really regretful that no figure from Punjab organisation had ever come to see him and inquire about his health or condition. The News tried to contact the Punjab PPP leadership but it wasn’t available for comment as all the Punjab leadership was busy protesting the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari.