NAB approves reference against former SBCA DG

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a reference against former Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General (DG) Manzoor Qadir Kaka and 15 others over allegations of corruption.

A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said the reference against Kaka and others had been recommended by the Executive Board Meeting after which the NAB chairman approved it on June 10.

The reference would be filed against the former SBCA DG and others on allegations of misuse of authority and cheating public at large in the allotment of GC-1 plot on Nehar-e-Khayyam. The suspects allegedly received Rs1 billion from the buyers in lieu of illegal allotment of land. Further investigations are under way.