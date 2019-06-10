close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

NAB approves reference against former SBCA DG

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a reference against former Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General (DG) Manzoor Qadir Kaka and 15 others over allegations of corruption.

A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said the reference against Kaka and others had been recommended by the Executive Board Meeting after which the NAB chairman approved it on June 10.

The reference would be filed against the former SBCA DG and others on allegations of misuse of authority and cheating public at large in the allotment of GC-1 plot on Nehar-e-Khayyam. The suspects allegedly received Rs1 billion from the buyers in lieu of illegal allotment of land. Further investigations are under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi