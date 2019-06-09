close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
Sabah
June 10, 2019

Imran’s govt won’t last long: Zardari

Top Story

NAUDERO: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s government will not last long. Talking to newly elected office bearers at the Naudero House in Larkana, Asif Zardari said that in order to launch an anti-government campaign, all the opposition parties should unite. He said that Imran Khan could not understand the problems because he is not a politician, farmer and businessman. He said that the people are distressed because of the failed policies of the PTI-led federal government.

