Mayor demands Provincial Finance Commission session

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has once again demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to call Provincial Finance Commission session and give every district its resources under the law.

He stated this while speaking to the media after inaugurating three-day Eid festival at the Safari Park late on Friday night.

He said that the people of Karachi were in living in miserable conditions. “Children want health and education, and the public need clean water and environment.”

Akhtar said the provincial government had stolen the right of the youth of this city by issuing fake domiciles. It was very sad that a single party had ruled the province for more than 12 years with zero performance.

“In democracy, public woes are resolved; however, this government has enhanced the problems of the city.”

He said that the provincial government could not even run a single hospital so how could they run Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. “This is the reason that the federal government is taking back the control of the hospitals.”

He also announced that the renovation work of the Hill Park would resume soon and the construction work at the Jheel Park would be completed in a few months.

Meanwhile, the mayor, while addressing a press statement on Saturday, expressed grave concern over the increasing street crime and said the security situation in the city had gone to such an extent that lives of even sensitive institutions’ personnel was not safe due to the inefficiency of the Sindh government.

While referring to the killing of an army officer during a robbery incident on MA Jinnah Road the other day, he said that the incident was enough to judge the poor performance and failure of the provincial government in containing the growing street crime rate. “Loss of precious life of a security official is highly deplorable.”

Akhtar said that the provincial government had completely failed to provide security to the lives and property of citizens.

“The recent example of the provincial government’s failure to control street crime is the killing of Saqib Iqbal who was shot dead by armed robbers as he came out of an ATM after cash withdrawal.”

He pointed out that he had been drawing attention of the Sindh government towards increasing street crime rate for the last two years, but they did not pay any heed to the issue. “People are in great peril as they have been left on the mercy of criminal elements due to the inaction of the Sindh government.”

He demanded of the provincial government to take immediate and effective measures to control the surge in street crime and deal with criminals with iron hand, adding that the law and order situation would be ruined if the provincial government failed to take immediate step to improve the security situation.