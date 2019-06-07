PPP convenes CEC meeting on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has summoned the meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday (June 10) in Islamabad to formulate the political strategy with regard to launching of anti-government campaign and to devise its position for the proposed All Parties Conference of the opposition parties which is possibly scheduled to be held in the mid of the current month to decide the mode and agenda of anti-government movement.

The meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP will be chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House on Monday evening.

The meeting was taking place on June 10 which is important day politically for the PPP as former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the extension of bail in the fake bank accounts scam for which the NAB chairman has already approved the arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari.

The IHC will decide on June 10 whether to extend the interim bail for Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur or allow the NAB to arrest them.

Besides discussing the political movement against the government and All Parties Conference of the opposition, the PPP meeting would also discuss the government’s reference against the judges of the superior judiciary in the Supreme Judicial Council, upcoming budget for next fiscal year which is scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on June 11 (Tuesday), ongoing accountability of the opposition leaders and discuss the political situation of the country.

According to sources in the PPP, the CEC meeting will deliberate party position for the All Parties Conference as the PPP has to decide in its meeting about the party stance which is to be taken in the APC.

Though there was consensus among the opposition parties to launch an anti-government campaign, the mode of it would be decided in the APC.

Sources said the PML-N, JUI-F and other opposition parties have so far clear position as they wanted to launch movement for new elections but the PPP still not decided whether it goes for in-house change or call for new elections.

According to sources, the PPP will formulate its position for the APC.

Sources said the basic theme of anti-government movement of the opposition would be economic issues and price hike in the country.

Sources within the PPP said the party would also formulate its counter strategy in case the NAB will come in action with the arrest of some of the leaders of the PPP including Asif Ali Zardari. “We will fight the case in the courts of law and are hopeful of getting a relief from the courts on June 10,” senior leader of the PPP said.

The PPP Central Executive Committee in its meeting will also decide the PPP stance on the reference filed by government against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of Supreme Court and other judge of the superior judiciary.

When contacted Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said said Justice Faez Isa has raised some important questions that will have to be answered. “It is hard to avoid the suspicion that through media trial he is being victimised for some of his bold judgments,” he said.

He said the resignation by Additional Attorney General and the position taken by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) lend credence to these suspicions. “We will watch closely how it unfolds,” he said.