Heatwave to prevail in next 24 hours

LAHORE: Heatwave continued to prevail in the City forcing the citizens to stay indoors even during Eid holidays while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Murree, Mangla, Rawalakot and Garhi Dupatta. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 42.5°C and minimum was 25.5°C.

Meanwhile, Met office said that this has been observed that information, news alerts and warnings regarding weather are shared on social media claiming to be associated with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Such unauthentic weather information has nothing to do with PMD.

All the weather information, news, alerts and warnings issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) are disseminated through print, electronic media and the same is posted on the website www.pmd.gov.pk, officials said.

They advised the readers always visit the PMD website to get authentic weather information and abstain from spreading baseless and fabricated weather information. Thus, avoiding undue panic and alarm among the general public, officials concluded.