Pacquiao vows to thrash ‘loudmouth’ Thurman

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has vowed to silence Keith Thurman at their World Boxing Association title bout next month, calling him a “loudmouth” as their war of words escalates.

The run-up to the fight has been full of flying insults, with Thurman saying he will beat the 40-year-old Pacquiao into retirement when they clash in Las Vegas on July 20. Thurman, 30, said last month he would “crucify” the world’s only eight-division world champion, who the undefeated American said has “never fought anyone this young, strong and hungry”.

“He’s a loudmouth outside the ring. Let’s see if he can back it up inside the ring,” Pacquiao said Thursday as he trained in Manila. “Some boxers are arrogant while other boxers are humble. Thurman? We know he’s arrogant,” added Pacquiao, the WBA’s secondary “world” champion.

“I’m so motivated for this training camp because of his trash talk, like that. I would rather have my fists do the talking,” Pacquiao said. The Philippine legend’s career seemed headed for its final moments last year, but he has since knocked out Lucas Matthysse and beat Adrien Broner in bouts.