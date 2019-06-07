close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
afp
June 8, 2019

Pacquiao vows to thrash ‘loudmouth’ Thurman

Sports

A
afp
June 8, 2019

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has vowed to silence Keith Thurman at their World Boxing Association title bout next month, calling him a “loudmouth” as their war of words escalates.

The run-up to the fight has been full of flying insults, with Thurman saying he will beat the 40-year-old Pacquiao into retirement when they clash in Las Vegas on July 20. Thurman, 30, said last month he would “crucify” the world’s only eight-division world champion, who the undefeated American said has “never fought anyone this young, strong and hungry”.

“He’s a loudmouth outside the ring. Let’s see if he can back it up inside the ring,” Pacquiao said Thursday as he trained in Manila. “Some boxers are arrogant while other boxers are humble. Thurman? We know he’s arrogant,” added Pacquiao, the WBA’s secondary “world” champion.

“I’m so motivated for this training camp because of his trash talk, like that. I would rather have my fists do the talking,” Pacquiao said. The Philippine legend’s career seemed headed for its final moments last year, but he has since knocked out Lucas Matthysse and beat Adrien Broner in bouts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports