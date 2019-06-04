Steyn out of World Cup

LONDON: South Africa suffered a huge blow to their stuttering World Cup hopes on Tuesday when fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old had been battling to be fit in time for Wednesday’s (today's) crucial clash against fancied India in Southampton. But the veteran seamer has been forced to admit defeat, leaving head coach Ottis Gibson’s side short of firepower.

South Africa have called up left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for the remainder of the tournament, with Lungi Ngidi also nursing a hamstring problem. Paceman Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a thumb issue before the tournament even started.

“Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

South Africa have endured a wretched start to the tournament, losing to hosts England by 104 runs then slipping to a 21-run loss to Bangladesh on Sunday. Gibson said on Monday that Steyn was winning his injury fight, saying he was “getting closer every day”, but less than 24 hours later the talismanic figure was out of the competition.