Shahbaz to return from London on 8th

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on June 8.

Shahbaz Sharif spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment. It has been learnt that all his tests are now complete and Shahbaz Sharif has been given clearance by his doctors to travel and he is returning to the country on June 8. The PML-N president upon arrival in Pakistan will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5 2018 and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list (ECL).

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up following which doctors advised him not to travel.