close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 4, 2019

Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T

World

AFP
June 4, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump appeared to call Monday for a boycott of AT&T in order to force “big changes” at CNN after criticizing the cable news network’s coverage as he began a visit to Britain.

“I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” he said in a tweet with a spelling mistake. “It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!

Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!” Trump has had a running feud with CNN, which was acquired by AT&T earlier this year in a merger with Time-Warner that was unsuccessfully opposed by the Justice Department.

The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN “for a short while” as a primary source of US news but turned it off. “All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World